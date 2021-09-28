Deutsche Bank to return 5,000 staff to NYC, Americas CEO says

Deutsche Bank said in a report to clients earlier this month that workers in many industries are feeling isolated from their colleagues, and could be developing health problems related to inadequate remote-work setups. The firm now expects offices in major financial hubs such as London and New York City to refill quickly, pointing to increased ridership on public transit systems in both cities as one early sign that workers are getting back to their desks.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}