Deutsche Boerse AG sells 2.67% stake of BSE Ltd for 66 crore

Mumbai: Frankfurt based Deutsche Boerse AG on Monday sold 2.67% stake in BSE Ltd for ₹66 crore through open market transactions.

As per the bulk deal data on NSE, 12 lakh shares or 2.67% of equity of BSE Ltd were sold by Deutsche Boerse AG, at an average price of ₹549 per share aggregating to ₹65.88 crore.

Before the transaction, Deutsche Boerse AG held 4.41% shares of the company. Acacia Banyan Partners Ltd too held 1.74%, according to latest shareholding pattern.

Among buyers, Acacia through its various affiliates Acacia Conservation Fund LP (Ruanne Cunniff) bought 5.07 lakh share at ₹549 each worth ₹27.83 crore, Ruanne Cunniff and Gold farb Inc A/C Acacia Institutional Partners LP bought 2.92 lakh shares at ₹549 per share to ₹16.03 crore and Acacia Banyan Partners (Ruanne Cunniff and Gold Farb Inc) bought 2.42 lakh shares at ₹549 apiece to ₹13.31 crore.

Shares of BSE Ltd gained 4.53% to close at ₹553.85 on Monday, on NSE, while the benchmark index Nifty fell 0.21% to close at 11,440.05 points.

