Home >Industry >Banking >Deutsche Boerse AG sells 2.67% stake of BSE Ltd for 66 crore
Deutsche Boerse AG sells 2.67% stake of BSE Ltd for 66 crore

1 min read . 09:21 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

As per the bulk deal data on NSE, 12 lakh shares or 2.67% of equity of BSE Ltd were sold by Deutsche Boerse AG, at an average price of 549 per share aggregating to 65.88 crore

Mumbai: Frankfurt based Deutsche Boerse AG on Monday sold 2.67% stake in BSE Ltd for 66 crore through open market transactions.

As per the bulk deal data on NSE, 12 lakh shares or 2.67% of equity of BSE Ltd were sold by Deutsche Boerse AG, at an average price of 549 per share aggregating to 65.88 crore.

Before the transaction, Deutsche Boerse AG held 4.41% shares of the company. Acacia Banyan Partners Ltd too held 1.74%, according to latest shareholding pattern.

Among buyers, Acacia through its various affiliates Acacia Conservation Fund LP (Ruanne Cunniff) bought 5.07 lakh share at 549 each worth 27.83 crore, Ruanne Cunniff and Gold farb Inc A/C Acacia Institutional Partners LP bought 2.92 lakh shares at 549 per share to 16.03 crore and Acacia Banyan Partners (Ruanne Cunniff and Gold Farb Inc) bought 2.42 lakh shares at 549 apiece to 13.31 crore.

Shares of BSE Ltd gained 4.53% to close at 553.85 on Monday, on NSE, while the benchmark index Nifty fell 0.21% to close at 11,440.05 points.

