NEW DELHI : Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Thursday held a meeting with heads of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to review progress made by them under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes.

During the meeting, the progress of various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri MUDRA and Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi), and Agri credit etc., were reviewed.

Joshi exhorted the PSBs to achieve the targets allocated to them under the various schemes for financial inclusion in a time bound manner.

During the meeting, the DFS secretary also discussed with banks the three months long saturation campaign of PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes from April 1 to June 30, 2023, the finance ministry said in a statement.

Joshi emphasised that continued support, active role and participation from all banks will go a long way in ensuring that the saturation campaign reaches the maximum number of eligible beneficiaries.

“Banks were advised to leverage their Banking Corresponds network for outreach and enrolling potential beneficiaries," the ministry said.

He also requested banks to conduct awareness campaigns about these schemes in regional / vernacular languages.

The progress of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) scheme was also discussed in the meeting with special focus on issuance of KCC for animal husbandry and fisheries. Scaling up of the account aggregator ecosystem was also reviewed.

According to the ministry, issues related to Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and digital document execution framework were also discussed in the meeting.