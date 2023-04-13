DFS secretary meets with heads of PSBs, reviews progress of various social security schemes1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 08:29 PM IST
- Vivek Joshi exhorted the PSBs to achieve the targets allocated to them under the various schemes for financial inclusion in a time bound manner
NEW DELHI : Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Thursday held a meeting with heads of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) to review progress made by them under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes.
