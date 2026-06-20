DFS plans more stringent Aadhaar authentication, login-based access to response sheets, answer keys for bank exams

Also, entrance examinations will be realigned sequentially across the State Bank of India (SBI), 11 state-run banks and 28 regional rural banks (RRBs).
Under the proposed framework, recruitment examination cycles across these banks would be conducted sequentially. The results for SBI recruitments will be declared first, followed by those for nationalized banks and then RRBs. Within each category, officer-level recruitment results would precede clerical-level results.
IBPS serves as the principal recruitment agency for public sector banks (PSBs), with SBI having a separate hiring process. IBPS conducts four major Common Recruitment Processes (CRPs) every year: probationary officer (PO) recruitment for officer-scale positions in nationalized banks; clerk recruitment for clerical and office assistant positions; specialist officer (SO) recruitment for functions such as information technology, law, marketing, human resources and agriculture; and RRB recruitment for Officer Scale I, II and III positions as well as Office Assistants across Regional Rural Banks.