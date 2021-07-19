Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Dhanlaxmi Bank announces strategic alliance with SMC Global Securities

Dhanlaxmi Bank announces strategic alliance with SMC Global Securities

Premium
Dhanlaxmi Bank announces strategic alliance with SMC Global Securities
1 min read . 07:07 PM IST PTI

The Dhanlaxmi bank today announced a strategic alliance with SMC Global Securities Limited for offering online trading services to customers

THRISSUR : The Dhanlaxmi bank on Monday announced a strategic alliance with SMC Global Securities Limited for offering online trading services to customers.

The Dhanlaxmi bank on Monday announced a strategic alliance with SMC Global Securities Limited for offering online trading services to customers.

The tie-up will offer an integrated 3-in-1 account, comprising a Savings, Demat and Trading account providing a hassle free and convenient trading experience to the Dhanlaxmi Bank customers through the portal "www.smctradeonline.com apart from mobile trading app (SMC ACE) and desktop based software, a bank release said.

The tie-up will offer an integrated 3-in-1 account, comprising a Savings, Demat and Trading account providing a hassle free and convenient trading experience to the Dhanlaxmi Bank customers through the portal "www.smctradeonline.com apart from mobile trading app (SMC ACE) and desktop based software, a bank release said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The trading platform is a high end, integrated application for fast, secure and hassle free execution of trades. This tie up will help SMC Global increase its client base by leveraging upon the banks deep presence in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other parts of the country. The tie up will help the bank provide additional services to its account holders and to generate an additional source of revenue," the release said.

It said under this arrangement, SMC Global will open the Trading account and the Bank will maintain the bank account as well as the Demat account of the customer.

Ajay Garg, Director and CEO, SMC Global Securities Ltd. said it was prestigious for SMC to tie up with Dhanlaxmi Bank and it will bring in a fast, secure and hassle free experience to the bank clients for investing and trading in shares from a mobile or desktop.

"It will also help SMC increase its presence and client base in the southern part of India," Garg said in a release.

Dhanlaxmi Bank Ltd,incorporated in 1927, is a private sector bank headquartered in Thrissur in Kerala. The bank has 245 branches and 257 ATMs spread over the Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, and Haryana.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Australia seeks to block China with stake in pacific mo ...

Premium

Bill Ackman drops SPAC plan for Universal Music deal

Premium

Tax-increase talk prompts wealthy to splurge on muni bonds

Premium

Biden administration to blame hackers tied to China for ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!