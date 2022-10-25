Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  Dhanlaxmi Bank gets relief in legal battle

Dhanlaxmi Bank gets relief in legal battle

1 min read . 10:50 PM ISTGopika Gopakumar
In March this year, the high court had stopped Dhanlaxmi Bank from holding an AGM for the appointment of directors, following write petitions filed by individuals regarding their candidature for directorship on the board.

  • The ruling paves the way for the private sector lender to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) and appoint new board members

MUMBAI :The Kerala high court on Tuesday ruled in favour of Dhanlaxmi Bank, setting aside the writ petition filed by individuals seeking board position. The petitions are dismissed as being “not maintainable under law", it said.

The ruling paves the way for the private sector lender to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) and appoint new board members. At present, the board has only five members, including two nominee directors from the Reserve Bank of India. Once the new board is in place, the bank will be able to go ahead with the proposed rights issue, which is essential for the capital position of the bank.

“The issue raised in the writ petition has no public element and the issue of rejection of nomination has nothing to do with the public duty and public function if any discharged by the bank with respect to the other commercial and financial banking activities of the bank concerning the public," the court ruled.

The petitioners were filed by P.K. Vijayakumar, K.N. Madhusoodanan, P. Mohanan, and Prakash D.L, whose candidature for board positions were rejected by the bank last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
