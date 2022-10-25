Dhanlaxmi Bank gets relief in legal battle

Dhanlaxmi Bank gets relief in legal battle1 min read . 10:50 PM IST
MUMBAI :The Kerala high court on Tuesday ruled in favour of Dhanlaxmi Bank, setting aside the writ petition filed by individuals seeking board position. The petitions are dismissed as being “not maintainable under law", it said.
The ruling paves the way for the private sector lender to conduct its annual general meeting (AGM) and appoint new board members. At present, the board has only five members, including two nominee directors from the Reserve Bank of India. Once the new board is in place, the bank will be able to go ahead with the proposed rights issue, which is essential for the capital position of the bank.
“The issue raised in the writ petition has no public element and the issue of rejection of nomination has nothing to do with the public duty and public function if any discharged by the bank with respect to the other commercial and financial banking activities of the bank concerning the public," the court ruled.
In March this year, the high court had stopped Dhanlaxmi Bank from holding an AGM for the appointment of directors, following write petitions filed by individuals regarding their candidature for directorship on the board.
The petitioners were filed by P.K. Vijayakumar, K.N. Madhusoodanan, P. Mohanan, and Prakash D.L, whose candidature for board positions were rejected by the bank last year.