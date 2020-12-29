OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >Dhanlaxmi Bank proposes to appoint Shivan JK as new CEO, seeks shareholders' nod
The development came a day after the RBI appointed its General Manager DK Kashyap on the bank's board for two years (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
The development came a day after the RBI appointed its General Manager DK Kashyap on the bank's board for two years (Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

Dhanlaxmi Bank proposes to appoint Shivan JK as new CEO, seeks shareholders' nod

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 05:23 PM IST PTI

Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders ousted former CEO Sunil Gurbaxani in September. The proposal to approve the appointment of Gurbaxani as MD and CEO was opposed by over 90% of shareholders at the AGM

NEW DELHI : Debt-ridden Dhanlaxmi Bank has proposed Shivan JK as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and has sought shareholders' approval for the same.

Shivan retired as Chief General Manager of State Bank of India and handled various roles, including forex operations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

It has sought the approval from its shareholders to authorise the board to appoint Shivan as MD and CEO of the bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a notice of postal ballot.

The development came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) appointed its General Manager D K Kashyap on the bank's board for two years.

Shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank in September ousted former CEO Sunil Gurbaxani. The proposal to approve the appointment of Gurbaxani as MD and CEO was opposed by over 90% of shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM).

The bank was placed under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) Framework by the RBI in November 2015 due to deteriorating financial health and only last year it came out of these restrictions. Since then it has been posting profit.

Bank unions AIBOC and AIBEA have flagged concerns over few developments at Dhanlaxmi Bank and sought immediate corrective measures by the RBI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout