Dhanlaxmi Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7.25% on a tenor of 555 days2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 02:31 PM IST
The private sector lender Dhanlaxmi Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of today 8.12.2022. After the modification, the bank is now providing deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years with interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 6.10%. Deposits maturing in 555 days will now get a maximum interest rate of 7.25% from Dhanlaxmi Bank.