Dhanlaxmi Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 7.25% on a tenor of 555 days

Dhanlaxmi Bank Latest FD Rates

The bank now promises an interest rate of 3.25% on deposits that mature in the next 7 days to 45 days, while Dhanlaxmi Bank will now give an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits that mature in the next 46 days to 90 days. Dhanlaxmi Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.50% on FDs maturing in 91 days to less than one year and the bank is now promising an interest rate of 6.25% on those maturing from 1 year and above upto & inclusive of 2 years.