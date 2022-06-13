Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders question rights issue plan at EGM

“The Bank is passing through financial crisis as is evident from the results for the quarter ended 31/12/2021 and the Cost to Income Ratio has risen to alarming proportion. The Bank is not having any effective control over expenditure especially Legal and Administrative. The Bank is going to start new branches and recruit fresh personnel even though the CAR of the Bank has been adversely commented by the RBI. A detailed discussion on the financial position of the Bank especially the abnormal increase under expenditure has to be initiated by the Bank," said the EGM notice filed in April.