Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders question rights issue plan at EGM

Dhanlaxmi Bank's shareholders raised queries on various topics including strategies considered by the bank for its growth, maximizing shareholder value, and proposed rights issue
Mumbai: Shareholders of Dhanlaxmi Bank have raised queries regarding the bank’s plan to raise ₹130 crore via right issue in its extraordinary general meeting (EGM), said the bank in an exchange filing on Monday.
Questions were also asked at the EGM on Sunday about the management’s strategy to maximise shareholders’ value.
“The registered Speaker Shareholders raised queries relating to the Bank on various topics including strategies considered by the Bank for the Bank’s growth as well as maximizing shareholder value, proposed rights issue, making the Bank environment-friendly, the growth of the Bank in previous quarters, etc," said the bank in the exchange filing.
On 17 March, the bank had approved a rights issue of up to ₹130 crore, following which it announced an expansion plan which included the opening of an administrative office and 20 new branches in southern India. This led to a clutch of minority shareholders calling for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in April, alleging that the bank is going through a financial crisis. B Ravindran Pillai and B Govindan, along with nine other shareholders, who hold more than 13.67% stake in the bank, had called for the EGM.
“The Bank is passing through financial crisis as is evident from the results for the quarter ended 31/12/2021 and the Cost to Income Ratio has risen to alarming proportion. The Bank is not having any effective control over expenditure especially Legal and Administrative. The Bank is going to start new branches and recruit fresh personnel even though the CAR of the Bank has been adversely commented by the RBI. A detailed discussion on the financial position of the Bank especially the abnormal increase under expenditure has to be initiated by the Bank," said the EGM notice filed in April.
A total of 46 Shareholders were present in the EGM. As per RBI regulations, shareholders having 10% stake in a company can call for an EGM.
The cost-to-income ratio of the bank declined to 74.73% in Q4FY22 from 85.04% in Q1FY22. Similarly, capital requirement adequacy ratio (CRAR) declined to 12.98% in Q4 FY22 from 14.57% in Q1FY22.
Independent director G Rajagopalan Nair, MD & CEO J K Shivan and director C K Gopinathan along with other executives attended the EGM. Other than these three board members, the bank has two RBI appointed board members, Jayakumar Yarasi and D K Kashyap.