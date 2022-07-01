Dhanlaxmi board close to pact  with  large shareholders

With the board close to reaching an agreement on inducting shareholder directors, it is likely that the case will be withdrawn from the court and the bank will be able to go ahead and raise funds through a rights issue. “The board is comfortable with appointing two shareholder directors. It will then look at appointing some professional directors, including a woman director. If there is board compliance, the bank can come out with a rights issue," said J.K. Shivan, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Dhanlaxmi Bank. “The shareholders are also willing to withdraw the case if the bank agrees to the proposal for inducting their directors," Shivan said.

