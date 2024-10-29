Dhanteras 2024 bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today on October 29?

Dhanteras 2024 bank holiday: Bank holidays in India vary from state to state and as such you must check with your local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule.

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated29 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Dhanteras 2024: People purchasing metal utensils at a shop ahead Dhanteras on Diwali festival in Patna, Bihar.
Dhanteras 2024: People purchasing metal utensils at a shop ahead Dhanteras on Diwali festival in Patna, Bihar. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Dhanteras 2024 bank holiday: October 29 is Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. So, are banks open or closed today on occasion of the celebrations? Well, since Dhanteras is not a scheduled or deemed holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year, all public and private banks will remain working as usual today.

Many may also wonder about bank holidays for the main celebration day on October 31. So, is the Diwali holiday for banks on October 31 or November 1? In some states, both days.. in fact some states will have a long weekend holiday from October 31-November 3.

Notably, since bank holidays vary from state-to-state, since not all holidays are observed pan-India, please check with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2024: Instamart, Blinkit offering gold, silver coins in 10 mins

Diwali Holiday Schedule

  • October 31: Banks in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others will be closed for Diwali / Deepawali / Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja on this date.
  • November 1: Banks in Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand among others will be closed for Diwali / Kut Festival / Kannada Rajyotsava on this date.

Also Read | Dhanteras 2024: What to buy — from gold and silver to clothes and electronics
  • November 2: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh among others will be closed for Diwali / Laxmi Puja / Govardhan Pooja on this date. It is notably, also the first Saturday of the month, which is not usually a holiday.
  • November 3: Banks in all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed on Sunday.

Also Read | Diwali 2024: Why do Bengalis worship Goddess Kali on Deepawali

ATM, Online Transactions Available

The central bank oversees the scheduling of holidays, including Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and account closure restrictions, which apply to both public and private sector banks. Depending on regional festivities and events, holidays are observed across various states.

While bank branches will remain closed on these holidays, customers will continue to have access to digital banking services throughout the year. For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Business NewsIndustryBankingDhanteras 2024 bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today on October 29?

