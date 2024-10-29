Dhanteras 2024 bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today on October 29?

Dhanteras 2024 bank holiday: October 29 is Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. So, are banks open or closed today on occasion of the celebrations? Well, since Dhanteras is not a scheduled or deemed holiday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year, all public and private banks will remain working as usual today.

Many may also wonder about bank holidays for the main celebration day on October 31. So, is the Diwali holiday for banks on October 31 or November 1? In some states, both days.. in fact some states will have a long weekend holiday from October 31-November 3.

Notably, since bank holidays vary from state-to-state, since not all holidays are observed pan-India, please check with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Diwali Holiday Schedule October 31: Banks in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others will be closed for Diwali / Deepawali / Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja on this date.

November 1: Banks in Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand among others will be closed for Diwali / Kut Festival / Kannada Rajyotsava on this date.

November 2: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh among others will be closed for Diwali / Laxmi Puja / Govardhan Pooja on this date. It is notably, also the first Saturday of the month, which is not usually a holiday.

November 3: Banks in all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed on Sunday.

ATM, Online Transactions Available The central bank oversees the scheduling of holidays, including Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and account closure restrictions, which apply to both public and private sector banks. Depending on regional festivities and events, holidays are observed across various states.