DHFL administrator moves NCLT against promoters, alleges 12,705 crore fraud

MUMBAI: The administrator for Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) has moved the bankruptcy tribunal against promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, regarding alleged irregularities of ₹12,705.53 crore in loans to slum rehabilitation projects.

This is the second application by R Subramaniakumar, former chief executive of Indian Overseas Bank, entrusted with turning around the mortgage lender in November last year. Earlier this month, Subramaniakumar had moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against the promoters in connection with DHFL “fraudulently charging" lower rate of interest to certain entities referred to as the “Bandra Book Entities".

“As per the transaction auditor’s report shared with the administrator, the monetary impact of the above transactions covered under the application amount to ₹12,705.53 crores -- which includes principal of ₹10,979.5 crore and accrued interest of ₹1,726.03 crore -- being the amount outstanding in the books of the company as on 30 November, 2019," the lender said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company said the current NCLT application pertains to irregularities in loan disbursements towards development of Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects undertaken by the company.

“As per the report prepared by the transaction auditor, the concerned transactions occurred during financial years 2016-17 to 2018-19," it said, adding that Grant Thornton India LLP was appointed the transaction auditor to look into the transactions.

Based on the auditor’s report, the administrator has named 40 respondents, including Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Darshan Developers Pvt Ltd, Sigtia Constructions Pvt Ltd and certain other entities as reported by the transaction auditor.

Last month, public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank declared its exposure of ₹815.44 crore to DHFL as fraud. Prior to that, India’s second-largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) had declared its ₹3,688.58 crore exposure to the mortgage lender as fraud. Once an account is declared fraud, banks need to set aside 100% of the outstanding loans as provisions, either in one go or over four quarters, according to RBI rules. Private sector lender Karnataka Bank had taken similar action in June.

