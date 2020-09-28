DHFL administrator moves NCLT against promoters, alleges 12,705 crore fraud

Last month, public sector lender Punjab and Sind Bank declared its exposure of ₹815.44 crore to DHFL as fraud. Prior to that, India’s second-largest public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) had declared its ₹3,688.58 crore exposure to the mortgage lender as fraud. Once an account is declared fraud, banks need to set aside 100% of the outstanding loans as provisions, either in one go or over four quarters, according to RBI rules. Private sector lender Karnataka Bank had taken similar action in June.