DHFL creditors, depositors reject new distribution plan

Revisions in the distribution mechanism were proposed after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) suggested that creditors relook at the distribution of funds. On 7 June, the dedicated insolvency tribunal approved Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Ltd’s bid to take over DHFL for ₹37,250 crore. The tribunal said in its 7 June order that considering lakhs of small investors and senior citizens had deposited their savings, they should get a “fair" share of the resolution money.