DHFL creditors to meet via videoconference on 12 May

MUMBAI: Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) have decided to hold a videoconference on 12 May to discuss, among other issues, the impact of covid-19 induced disruptions on the resolution process and the company's operations, said a person aware of the development.

The lenders will also discuss updates on the resolution process and the transaction audit by Grant Thornton. This is the fifth meeting of the committee of creditors (CoC). The person quoted above also said administrator, R. Subramaniakumar, will present an updated status of claims made by DHFL’s creditors.

A transaction audit of DHFL by Grant Thornton had indicated instances of “avoidance transactions" by the housing finance company and had informed creditors on 20 February. The report was presented to the administrator on 12 February and he believes certain transactions by the company are related to Sections 43, 45, 50 and 66 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). These sections deal with preferential transactions, undervalued transactions, extortionate (on unfair terms) transactions and fraudulent trading, respectively and are collectively termed avoidance transactions.

R. Subramaniakumar, former managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Indian Overseas Bank was appointed as DHFL’s administrator by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). DHFL’s assets under management (AUM) are at ₹1.19 trillion, of which ₹63,690 crore is in retail loans and the remaining in wholesale.

On 20 November, the RBI had superseded DHFL’s board and later referred the mortgage lender to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). The central bank’s initiative was meant to secure the interests of creditors, including fixed deposit holders of DHFL and check any systemwide shock.

DHFL is the first non-banking lender to be referred to NCLT under the new insolvency rules notified by the government on 15 November.

