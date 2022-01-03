Did RBI have a change of heart on Yes Bank’s AT-1 bonds?

This ran counter to the conventional understanding of what happens in the worst-case scenario for a company—insolvency or bankruptcy. Bondholders are treated as creditors and their claims are deemed more urgent in the waterfall mechanism of India’s insolvency proceedings. Equity shareholders come last and expect to get wiped out when a company goes bust. But Yes Bank did not get liquidated, it was restructured. Equity holders got diluted, but did not get wiped out, unlike the AT-1 bondholders. While AT-1 is a special category of bonds, they were sold to investors without adequate disclosures about the risk they carried. So investors who were sold the bonds as an alternative to fixed deposits were suddenly told their money had vanished.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}