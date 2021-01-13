Digital bank account sparks off a disruption

The bank account is gradually morphing into something that’s easy to get and even easier to change. Eyeing cheap deposits, banks are way keener to open accounts than they were even 10 years ago. Result: the bank account is no longer just a place to park excess funds. It is on its way to becoming a commodity for new tech-savvy customers.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in