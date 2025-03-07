To boost financial inclusion, govt looks to double digital banking units, expand their offerings
Summary
- DBUs currently provide ATM-like services in rural and remote parts of the country. The government now plans double their number to 200 by the end of FY26 and expand their mandate to include financial products such as insurance and pension.
The union government proposes to expand the network of digital banking units (DBU) across the country by nearly doubling their number to around 200 in just over a year. It may also allow DBU to provide a larger bouquet of financial products including insurance policies and other financial-inclusion products and schemes of the government, two people aware of the development said.