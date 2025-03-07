But to create value at scale, the government will first need to spread financial literacy in rural and remote areas, said Aarthy Rangarajan, partner – financial services consulting at EY India. “To scale up and create value, DBUs must make it their priority to conduct financial-products advocacy, and spread digital literacy and awareness about security and fraud. For DBUs to expand and scale, the government must prioritise educating the masses on the basics of banking, how to leverage banks to enrich their lives, and cyber security," he said.