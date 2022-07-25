Are we ready for digital banks?

The Union budget for FY23 proposed to establish digital banking units (DBUs) of scheduled commercial banks in 75 districts. The objective is to ensure that the benefits of digital payments, banking and fintech innovations reach the grass-roots. DBUs are treated as banking outlets, equivalent to a branch. These units do not have a legal personality and are not licensed under the Banking Regulation Act. Only existing commercial banks may establish DBUs. In contrast, digital banks will be licensed. These banks are expected to ensure credit penetration to underserved MSMEs and retail customers.