BENGALURU : Digital lending startups which started disbursing new loans in June, are now focusing on existing customers instead of acquiring new ones due to business uncertainty.

As loan disbursal volumes for digital lenders climb back to almost 50% of pre-covid levels, nearly 80%- 90% of these new disbursals as well as increase in loan limits are to existing customers.

“Banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) are now taking low-risk bets and are focusing on borrowers which have a steady income flow. This would mean choosing salaried persons working at MNCs with more job security versus self-employed professionals. Lenders are now pushing existing customers to draw more capital and utilise the full loan amount given to them," said Bhavik Hathi, managing director, Alvarez and Marsal (India), a management consultancy.

“We have been looking at how we can protect our balance sheets. For us new customer acquisition continues has taken a hit, as we are cautious about whom we are giving new loans to. But there’s demand from our existing customer base, since they want to hold on to the line of credit provided to them, for any emergencies, in these uncertain times," said Anuj Kacker, co-founder and COO, MoneyTap, a digital consumer credit line provider.

More than 90% of MoneyTap’s loan disbursals are existing customers, with newer loan approvals on its platform down by half, as it tightens the grip on new customer acquisition in the short term, Kacker said.

Around 25% of its customer base is opting for a moratorium (down by 10% from May), and believes it will be back to 80% of its disbursement volumes by the first week of September.

For Lendingkart, which provides working-capital loans to medium and small enterprises (MSMEs), 80% of new loan disbursals are towards its existing customers.

“Our first response was to help our existing customers, and see if they need any emergency credit line to restart operations. We also started looking at business owners who operate pharmacies, pharma-labs and kiranas, which aren’t impacted much by the pandemic, and are also looking to disburse loans in geographies, with lesser incidents of covid-19," said Harshvardhan Lunia, co-founder and managing director, Lendingkart Technologies.

Lunia added that for large ticket size loans, there are still requirements for physical documentation, which cannot be processed if businesses are in containment zones.

Cash and revenue fluctuations faced by borrowers currently are also forcing lenders to look at providing shorter duration loans, with smaller ticket sizes.

“Cash flow fluctuations will be there for 12-24 months, and currently business prudence tells us that borrowers need smaller working capital loans to tide over the current pandemic, before they can be lent a big sum. We are also looking to provide short duration loans," added Lunia.

Close to 30% of Lendingkart’s customers had opted for a moratorium, in the months of April to June.

For Bengaluru-based digital lender CapitalFloat, loan disbursals climbed to 50% of pre-covid levels, and were skewed towards e-commerce led ‘Buy Now & Pay Later’ models, which is a smaller ticket loant.

In April, Capital Float partnered with Amazon Pay to power ‘Amazon Pay Later’, a service that will extend a virtual line of credit to eligible customers shopping on Amazon.in. On back of this partnership, Capital Float saw its highest customer sign-ups in June.

“Our focus has been existing customers and it is our responsibility to look after them. For new customers, there will be a focus on people generating cash flows and income," said Sashank Rishyasringa, co-founder and MD, Capital Float.

