Digital lenders focus on existing customers as uncertainty continues

“We have been looking at how we can protect our balance sheets. For us new customer acquisition continues has taken a hit, as we are cautious about whom we are giving new loans to. But there’s demand from our existing customer base, since they want to hold on to the line of credit provided to them, for any emergencies, in these uncertain times," said Anuj Kacker, co-founder and COO, MoneyTap, a digital consumer credit line provider.