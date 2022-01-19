Digital Payments see 40% jump in Sept 2021: RBI index

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : Digital payment transactions reported a 40% year on year jump as of September 2021, as per the RBI's latest index that measures the extent of digitization of payments.

The newly constituted RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 304.06 during September 2021 as against 270.59 in March 2021 and 217.74 in September 2020.

The newly constituted RBI's digital payment index (RBI-DPI) stood at 304.06 during September 2021 as against 270.59 in March 2021 and 217.74 in September 2020.

"The RBI-DPI Index continues to demonstrate significant growth in adoption and deepening of digital payments across the country," RBI said in a press release on Wednesday.

RBI had announced the construction of a composite Reserve Bank of India – Digital Payments Index (RBI-DPI) with March 2018 as base to capture the extent of digitisation of payments across the country.

The RBI-DPI comprises of 5 broad parameters that enable measurement of deepening and penetration of digital payments in the country over different time periods.

The index is published on a semi-annual basis from March 2021 onwards with a lag of 4 months.