Digital Rupee: How central bank digital currency (CBDC) will boost financial inclusion
India announced a pilot for its own central bank digital currency (CBDC), the 'Digital Rupee', with over a million users registered. CBDCs are seen as transformative catalysts that improve financial inclusion and security
India joined other nations such as Australia, China, and the US in announcing pilots for its very own central bank digital currency (CBDC) also known as the 'Digital Rupee’. As of 30 June, more than a million users as well as 262,000 merchants had registered for the pilot on retail CBDC transactions.