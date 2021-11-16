Mumbai: Digital startups are creating job opportunities that have got a multiplier effect, and the digital supercycle has potential to create millions of jobs and spur consumption, something that India has not yet fully reckoned with, said former ICICI Bank chairman KV Kamath.

Kamath said the next decade would be characterized by 5Ds -- demographics, democratic, dematerialized, digital, and disruptive.

The veteran banker spoke at India financials e-Conference 2021 hosted by ICICI Securities, the company said in a statement. The conference, it said, is focused on assessing the relevant and differentiated trends for Indian financial services that are reshaping and transforming the behaviour of consumers and businesses.

“Digital supercycle has been accelerated like never before because of pandemic adjustments. Digital supercycle is coming like a wave that no one expected and, interestingly, has not happened anywhere before. The wave in India, because it is open, is large, is young, and is happening at a rapid pace," he said.

Kamath said that India is now spinning the wheels of the digital supercycle to get in the forefront. It has got the tech equations right, he said, adding that today it has low-cost platforms and bandwidth.

“Areas wherein the fintech disruption is visible are remarkable growth in payments, which is not reversible. Also, broking, asset management and many other facets of financial services space are witnessing disruption by start-ups operating at low margins. It is not just a financial services business, but a myriad type of enterprises are coming up and driving momentum," he said.

According to Kamath, the core hypothesis is that everything is digital, every single space is going to be disrupted.

“The devices and platforms are global, provides data, with multitude functionalities, everything materialized into one and finally touches the common man. The financial services space is set for the same level of disruption that we saw 20 years ago," he added.

