Mint Explainer: How banking staff is paying price for digitalization-led growth
Summary
- The digitalization comes with its trade-offs. While it could contribute to higher growth, it's disrupting jobs landscape in the financial sector, shows the RBI's Currency and Finance report for 2023-24
MUMBAI : In Currency and Finance report for 2023-24, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) points out that digitalization is disrupting the jobs landscape in the financial sector and driving out middle-level banking staff. This comes even as digitalization is expected to constitute a fifth of India's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2026, doubling from 10% at present. The central bank also flagged potential challenges related to digital upskilling and the required employee adaptability. Mint explores the pros and cons of digitisation as highlighted in the RBI's 29 July report.