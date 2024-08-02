How would digital push, though, affect the labour force in the financial sector?

The central bank states that with most clerical jobs in the financial sector facing automation, the low- and middle-tier jobs are being displaced by technology. This calls for greater investments in upskilling. Employees in support roles have decreased in India’s financial sector while the number of professionals/technicians have risen, mirroring a global trend, the RBI says. The share of support staff (e.g. customer service representatives) in the banking sector has steadily fallen in the past decade from 50% to 26% in 2022-23. The proportion of bank officers to support staff stands at 74:26 as of 2022-23.