Directors at state-owned lenders set for lessons in corporate governance

MUMBAI: With governance in the public sector coming under constant criticism, a government body now wants to develop training modules to sensitize directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions.

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has decided to hire a firm to design a training programme that can be delivered through an e-learning method as well as through in-person sessions, showed a document available on its website.

The course content, the bureau said, should necessarily be designed for induction of new directors, orientation of nominee directors and knowledge updates for seasoned directors. It suggested that some of the key modules can be on financial literacy, risk management and compliance, fundamentals of corporate governance and their application to building an effective organization, among others.

The bureau, which started functioning from April 2016, recommends selection of heads of public sector banks and financial institutions and helps banks in developing strategies and capital raising plans. It also advises the government on evolving suitable training and development programmes for managerial personnel in the public sector.

According to the document cited above, BBB plans to divide the programme into two to three separate modules targeted for a different class of directors. The induction module will be targeted towards all new directors; the orientation module will be designed for all new appointments or nominee directors, and the third one will be a refresher module, meant for all seasoned directors.

“Governance should be a key focus area for the programme and appreciation of issues in governance should be given more time," the bureau said.

State-owned banks have seen a significant accretion of bad loans, having disbursed loans without adequate due diligence, especially in the infrastructure sector. That said, some businesses also faced real operational challenges and defaulted on loans due to extraneous factors. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already carried out an asset quality review (AQR) in FY16 to ascertain the level of stress in bank loan books, the Economic Survey called for a fresh review immediately after the covid-19 forbearance ends.

“In fact, many of the problems that currently seem to affect the public sector banks (PSBs) such as the elevated levels of NPA, capital shortfalls, frauds and inadequate risk management can mostly be attributed to the manifestation of underlying corporate governance issues," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das had said on 16 November 2019.

Das had highlighted that the understanding of risks from a business perspective by the boards in some banks has been inadequate due to skill gap and competency issues.

In fact, a few months before the governor’s speech quoted above, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that PSB boards will now be allowed to appoint chief risk officers from the market and to get the best talent they may be paid market-linked compensation. Besides, the lenders may have four executive directors with specialization in technology.

