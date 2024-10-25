Hello User
Diwali 2024 Bank Holiday: When are banks closed for Diwali — October 31 or November 1?

Jocelyn Fernandes

Diwali 2024 Bank Holiday: When are banks closed for Diwali — October 31 or November 1? In some states, banks will have a long weekend off. Since bank holidays vary from state-to-state, please check with your local bank branch for their confirmed holiday schedule.

Diwali 2024 Bank Holiday: File image of shoppers in Delhi's Chandni Chowk market during Diwali. Customers should note the days that banks will be closed and plan for financial requirements.

Diwali 2024 Bank Holiday: While Diwali festivities begin with Dhanteras on October 29, many are wondering about bank holidays for the main celebration day on October 31. So, is the Diwali holiday on October 31 or November 1? In some states, both days.. in fact some states will have a long weekend holiday from October 31-November 3.

Notably, since bank holidays vary from state-to-state, since not all holidays are observed pan-India, please check with your local bank branch or app notifications for a confirmed holiday schedule.

Diwali Holiday Schedule

  • October 31: Banks in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal among others will be closed for Diwali / Deepawali / Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja on this date.
  • November 1: Banks in Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Sikkim, Tripura, and Uttarakhand among others will be closed for Diwali / Kut Festival / Kannada Rajyotsava on this date.

  • November 2: Banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh among others will be closed for Diwali / Laxmi Puja / Govardhan Pooja on this date. It is notably, also the first Saturday of the month, which is not usually a holiday.
  • November 3: Banks in all Indian states and union territories (UTs) will be closed on Sunday.

ATM, Online Transactions Available

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) oversees the scheduling of holidays, including Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays and account closure restrictions, which apply to both public and private sector banks. Depending on regional festivities and events, holidays are observed across various states.

While bank branches will remain closed on these holidays, customers will continue to have access to digital banking services throughout the year. For cash emergencies, all banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. You can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals.

