Diwali Bank Holidays 2023: Banks to remain closed for 6 days in THESE cities. Details here
Banks in India will be closed for six days during Diwali 2023, from November 10 to November 15, except for internet banking services.
In India, banks across several states will remain closed for six days on the occasion of Diwali 2023, starting with Dhanteras - November 10, and ending with Bhai Dooj - November 15. However, internet banking services will remain operational.
Next Story
₹1,022-0.11%
₹1,487.2-0.04%
₹937.450.07%
₹75.96-0.01%
₹578.75-0.11%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message