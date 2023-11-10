In India, banks across several states will remain closed for six days on the occasion of Diwali 2023 , starting with Dhanteras - November 10, and ending with Bhai Dooj - November 15. However, internet banking services will remain operational.

There will be a long weekend holiday in November from 11-14 in most of the Indian states. In most of the cities, banks will be closed on 13 and 14 November because of the Diwali festival. Whereas 11 is the second Saturday and 12 is Sunday.

In some states, banks will get a holiday on 15 November as well on account of Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya. Here's the list of bank holidays on Diwali,

November 10 (Friday): Banks will be closed in Agartala, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow on account of the Wangala Festival.

November 11 (Saturday): All banks will remain closed in India.

November 12 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed on Sunday, Diwali.

November 13 (Monday): Banks will remain closed in states including Tripura, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Rajasthan, UP, and Maharashtra for Govardhan Puja.

November 14 (Tuesday): Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Sikkim for Diwali.

November 15 (Wednesday): On Bhai Dooj, banks will be closed in Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, the three kinds of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

In total, banks are closed for 15 days in November as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) calendar of holidays. These holidays include the regular ones such as the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. But going by the RBI's calendar, nine holidays are either festive or gazetted. Some bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.