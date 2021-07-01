Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of the country’s most comprehensive banking solutions for medical doctors. Called ‘Salute Doctors’, it provides customized banking as well as value-added services for every doctor, beginning from a medical student to a senior medical consultant to an owner of a hospital or a clinic.

Mr Pranav Mishra, Head- Liabilities, ICICI Bank said, “Today on National Doctor’s Day, we have launched ‘Salute Doctors’ banking solutions to express gratitude and salute our lifesavers for their service and sacrifice. This proposition is an extension of ‘ICICI STACK’ which we launched a year ago to offer all banking services digitally from one platform. We have done extensive research on doctors across various stages of their career-- right from medical students, senior doctors and owners of hospitals/ clinics- to understand their banking needs.

The main offerings of ‘Salute Doctors’ are:

Salute Doctors Savings Account: This premium savings account is available in three variants- Wealth, Platinum and Gold.

Salute Doctors Current Account: Doctors are offered a premium current account in three variants- Platinum, Gold and Silver. They can apply online through the Bank’s website or InstaBIZ app.

Home loans: Doctors, including who are not existing customers of the Bank, can avail loan up to ₹5 crore for the range of mortgage loans like home loan, home loan balance transfer, loan against property and loan for the purchase, construction or expansion of clinic or hospital.

Medical equipment loan: This is available for all doctors, no matter they are customers of the Bank or not. They can avail the medical equipment loan of up to ₹10 crore to purchase new and refurbished medical equipment. They can SMS HCF to 567677 to avail this facility.

Business loan: Doctors get a business loan up to ₹40 lakh without collateral for their working capital needs or other business-related expenses like refurbishing of clinic/ hospital and purchase of medical equipment. Pre-approved customers of the Bank get instant disbursal of the loan amount.

Personal loan: The Bank offers digital personal loans up to ₹25 lakh with simple online documentation and quick processing.

Education loan: The Bank offers industry-first medical education loans up to ₹1 crore called ‘Doctor Select iSMART Education Loan’. Doctors can avail this loan for themselves or their children's studies in medical colleges in India or overseas.

Auto loan: The Bank offers auto loans up to ₹50 lakh for doctors. The Bank has curated a special repayment scheme called ‘Flexi EMI’, which provides customers with the flexibility of selecting low EMI for the first six months; thereafter the EMI is higher.

Online clinic set-up: The Bank has tied up with an expert digital concierge company to help doctors create an online profile of their clinic or hospital.

