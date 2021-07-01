Doctors' Day: ICICI Bank launches a comprehensive banking solution for doctors

Mr Pranav Mishra, Head- Liabilities, ICICI Bank said, “Today on National Doctor’s Day, we have launched ‘Salute Doctors’ banking solutions to express gratitude and salute our lifesavers for their service and sacrifice. This proposition is an extension of ‘ICICI STACK’ which we launched a year ago to offer all banking services digitally from one platform. We have done extensive research on doctors across various stages of their career-- right from medical students, senior doctors and owners of hospitals/ clinics- to understand their banking needs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}