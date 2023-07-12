Don't lower your guard despite strong performance, RBI governor tells bank CEOs

Das has been pointing out the need for banks to strengthen corporate governance standards. In a conference of directors on bank boards in May, Das said RBI has come across instances of banks using innovative ways to conceal the true status of stressed loans, raising concerns over attempts to evergreen loans. Evergreening of loans is a practice by which banks extend fresh loans to a borrower who is on the verge of a default, helping them repay old loans.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}