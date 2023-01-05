Don’t write off low-key payments giant FIS

Some investors might be clamoring for FIS to unwind the Worldpay deal in whole or part, perhaps by shedding troubled units. Others might want to see it shed other parts, such as its business serving capital markets that was expanded with the acquisition of SunGard from private equity several years ago, to fund another big move in payments. Along with its unit serving commercial and retail banks, these are steady and profitable businesses: The capital-markets unit might trade at an enterprise value to 2024 Ebitda multiple of 9.5 times, and the banking unit at over 16 times—versus the closer to 8.5 times that FIS overall trades at today, estimates Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev.

