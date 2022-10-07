Doorstep banking for elderly on cards

Doorstep banking services have already been mandated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which gave banks two separate deadlines—31 December 2017 and again 30 April 2020. But pan-India application remains weak and patchy. The government through a fresh notification now wants to make these services mandatory with strict instruction for time-bound implementation. It also wants banks to constantly expand the scope of such services to cater to large sections of needy population across the country.