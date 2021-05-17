Double-digit growth in NBFC balance sheet points to resilience: RBI

Following the IL&FS debacle, the sector began correcting its asset-liability issues. While term loans growth remained high at 22.6% and 18.3% in Q2 and Q3 of FY21, respectively, it showed a gradual deceleration from March 2020. On the other hand, absolute issuance of commercial papers by NBFCs continued to decline in Q2 and Q3 and over 70% of the NBFC borrowings are payable after 12 months and their share has remained stable, indicative of the growing market discipline, the authors said.

