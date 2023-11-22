ECB to impose penalties on 20 banks if they fail to address issues in climate risk management: report

The European Central Bank (ECB) has said that it will impose penalties on 20 banks if they fail to address shortcomings in their management of climate risk, said a report by news agency Bloomberg on Wednesday.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said that the ECB has sent letters to the banks and gave them individual deadlines to fix the issues it identified.

According to the report, the fines threatened by the ECB would rack up every day and can amount to 5% of their daily average revenue.

The severity of the shortcomings observed by the ECB varies across lenders, and it is unlikely that all of them will get hit by penalties, the report added.

The ECB had found that several lenders had not delivered in meeting an interim deadline of last March.

In October, the European Banking Authority had said that it was revising the framework that sets industry-wide capital requirements to better incorporate ESG.

The European Central Bank directly oversees the 109 banks in Europe.

“We expect banks to manage C&E (climate-related and environmental) risks just like any other material risk they are exposed to," ECB executive board member Frank Elderson said in a Brussels address earlier this month.

He had also said that the ECB had found banks were generally lagging in this respect “and we have told those banks to remedy the shortcoming by a certain date and, if they don't comply, they will have to pay a penalty for every day the shortcoming remains unresolved."

Elderson also said, “By failing to complete a proper materiality assessment, these banks are continuing to turn a blind eye to potential risks on their balance sheet."

In 2020, the ECB had published a slew of recommendations regarding bank governance in climate risk terms, including listing the percentage of carbon-related assets in each portfolio.

