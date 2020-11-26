Indian economy is projected to contract by a massive 10.3% this year, according to an IMF forecast. Even the Reserve Bank of India expects the economy to shrink by 9.5% in the current financial year. SBI chairman predicted 8-9% contraction for FY21, adding that "all of us are expecting lower contraction in Q2 than Q1." The Indian economy shrank 23.9 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020.