ED raids locations in J&K, Punjab and UP in ₹200 crore bank loan fraud case
The Enforcement Directorate raided locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in a ₹200 crore alleged bank loan fraud case linked to Bharat Papers Ltd.
The Enforcement Directorate on January 31 raided locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh in a ₹200 crore alleged bank loan fraud case linked to the Bharat Papers Ltd. (BPL), official sources said.
