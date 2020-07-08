Edelweiss NBFC to exit wholesale loans

“We want to bring it (wholesale loans) down to zero by 2022. We will do it in the AMC business, which has assets under management of ₹21,000 crore. A lot of project and construction finance business has a lot of uncertainty around cash flows. If you do it in the fund format, then you take ALM (asset-liability mismatch) risk and NPA (non-performing assets) issue out of the way," Edelweiss group chairman and chief executive Rashesh Shah said.