Eid Bank Holidays 2024: Is there a long weekend ahead for banks? Check details for extended off here

Bank Holidays this week: This week and the one ahead may see an extended weekend off for bank customers, depending on their state of residence. June 15 being the third Saturday of the month is a working day across India.

June 16 is a Sunday, which is a bank holiday across the country, followed by June 17 which is marked as Eid holiday for banks across India by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Some states such as Jammu & Kashmir also have an extra Eid off on June 18.

Bank Holidays in June 2024 June 2024 will has at least 12 bank holidays scheduled for religious festivities, regional holidays and the weekend offs. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays in the month and all Sundays off. This month in particular has five Sundays. The holidays will be applicable for all nationalised and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

The RBI and state governments together set the banks' annual holiday schedule. Thus, schedules may differ across states depending on the local requirements.

Customers must note that since holidays vary across India, they must confirm all listed holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

To ensure customer convenience, online banking facilities will remain as usual and users can access the banks' websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent transactions.

Upcoming Bank Holidays Bank holiday on June 17: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India.

Bank holiday on June 18: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed in Jammu & Kashmir.

Bank holiday on June 21: Banks across many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat. Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Here's when the bank will remain closed on Saturdays in 2024