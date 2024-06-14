Eid Bank Holidays 2024: Is there a long weekend ahead for banks? Check details for extended off here

Bank Holidays this week: Eid is likely to be celebrated on Monday, 17 June, after a Sunday off. Besides this, all public and private banks in India, including the State Bank of India, will be closed for at least 12 days this month.

Jocelyn Fernandes
First Published10:21 AM IST
Bank Holidays in June 2024: Banks will be closed for around 12 days this month
Bank Holidays in June 2024: Banks will be closed for around 12 days this month(Mint)

Bank Holidays this week: This week and the one ahead may see an extended weekend off for bank customers, depending on their state of residence. June 15 being the third Saturday of the month is a working day across India. 

June 16 is a Sunday, which is a bank holiday across the country, followed by June 17 which is marked as Eid holiday for banks across India by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Some states such as Jammu & Kashmir also have an extra Eid off on June 18. 

Also Read | Stock market holiday 2024: Check days, dates, and trading holidays in the new year

Bank Holidays in June 2024

June 2024 will has at least 12 bank holidays scheduled for religious festivities, regional holidays and the weekend offs. This includes the second and fourth Saturdays in the month and all Sundays off. This month in particular has five Sundays. The holidays will be applicable for all nationalised and private banks across India, including the State Bank of India (SBI).

The RBI and state governments together set the banks' annual holiday schedule. Thus, schedules may differ across states depending on the local requirements.

Customers must note that since holidays vary across India, they must confirm all listed holidays with their nearest bank branch to plan better.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in 2024. Check the full list here

To ensure customer convenience, online banking facilities will remain as usual and users can access the banks' websites, mobile apps, or ATMs for urgent transactions. 

Upcoming Bank Holidays

  • Bank holiday on June 17: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed across India.
  • Bank holiday on June 18: On the occasion of Bakri Eid banks will remain closed in Jammu & Kashmir.
  • Bank holiday on June 21: Banks across many states will be closed for Vat Savitri Vrat.

Also Read | Are SBI branches near you open today? Here's when the bank will remain closed on Saturdays in 2024

  • Banks will be closed on the fourth Saturday across India on June 22.
  • Bank holidays on Sundays across India on these dates: June 16, 23 and 30.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeIndustryBankingEid Bank Holidays 2024: Is there a long weekend ahead for banks? Check details for extended off here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.05
04:53 AM | 14 JUN 2024
6.1 (2.03%)

Indian Oil Corporation

171.05
04:53 AM | 14 JUN 2024
1.95 (1.15%)

JSW Steel

912.00
04:53 AM | 14 JUN 2024
-3.5 (-0.38%)

GAIL India

223.65
04:53 AM | 14 JUN 2024
3.9 (1.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Chemplast Sanmar

606.55
04:44 AM | 14 JUN 2024
49.7 (8.93%)

Timken India

4,614.25
04:44 AM | 14 JUN 2024
312.75 (7.27%)

KEC International

927.65
04:44 AM | 14 JUN 2024
58.7 (6.76%)

Endurance Technologies

2,697.20
04:44 AM | 14 JUN 2024
147.85 (5.8%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,229.00-212.00
    Chennai
    73,658.00288.00
    Delhi
    73,444.00289.00
    Kolkata
    73,229.00432.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    99.84/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Industry

    More From Popular in Industry
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsloanPremiumGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue