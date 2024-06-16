Eid ul-Adha Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on June 17? Check details

Bank Holiday on Eid: All public and private banks across India will be closed on Monday, June 17, 2024, in observance of Eid ul-Adha. As a result, services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, and other banking transactions will be unavailable. However, customers can still access net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs during this holiday.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2024: June 17, 2024 (Monday): Eid ul-Adha.

June 18, 2024 (Tuesday): Extended holiday for Eid ul-Adha in Jammu and Srinagar. Banks will be closed from June 16 to June 18.

June 22, 2024 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday.

June 23, 2024 (Sunday): Banks closed.

June 30, 2024 (Sunday): Banks closed.

Digital banking services available on bank holidays Even when banks are closed, customers can still perform various banking transactions through digital channels. Here are some ways to use digital banking services:

Net Banking: Access your bank account online to check balances, transfer funds, pay bills, and manage other financial activities.

Mobile Banking: Use your bank's mobile app to perform transactions on the go. Most apps allow you to transfer money, pay bills, and even deposit checks.

ATMs: Withdraw cash, check account balances, and perform other transactions at ATMs. Ensure you have sufficient funds in your account before the holiday.

UPI Services: Utilize Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm for instant money transfers and payments.