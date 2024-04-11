Are banks open today April 11 on occasion of Eid-al-Fitr? Check full state list
Eid-al-Fitr 2024: As India prepares for Eid celebrations across, Banks are to remain closed on April 11 in states that will celebrate today.
Ramzan-Id (EId-Ul-Fitr): Banks will remain closed in most of the states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh on April 11. The date of the Eid celebration relies on the Shawwal crescent moon sighting. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar have declared that Eid will be celebrated on April 10. However, the crescent moon was not spotted in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. Hence, Eid celebrations are being held on April 11 in the majority of parts of India.