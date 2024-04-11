Are banks open today April 11 on occasion of Eid-al-Fitr? Check full state list

Eid-al-Fitr 2024: As India prepares for Eid celebrations across, Banks are to remain closed on April 11 in states that will celebrate today.

Ramzan-Id (EId-Ul-Fitr): Banks will remain closed in most of the states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala, and Himachal Pradesh on April 11. The date of the Eid celebration relies on the Shawwal crescent moon sighting. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar have declared that Eid will be celebrated on April 10. However, the crescent moon was not spotted in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. Hence, Eid celebrations are being held on April 11 in the majority of parts of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whereas Kerala, Ladakh, and Jammu & Kashmir, witnessed the crescent on April 9, due to this these states celebrated Eid on April 10 together with the Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, USA, United Kingdom and other countries in the Middle East and West. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank holidays in April 2024 Banks closed for 14 days across states; check the state-wise list of bank holidays in April.

Other bank holidays in April April 13 (second Saturday)- Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival: Banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar.

April 15 (Monday)- Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day: Banks are closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.

April 16 (Tuesday)- Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain: Banks are closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh.

April 20 ( third Saturday)- Garia Puja: Banks are not open in Tripura.

Digital Banking Available Digital banking Revolutionised the interaction between the banking sector. This in turn has allowed access to a wide range of services online even on a holiday. Customers can check their transactions, and transfer money using UPI, IMPS, debit/credit card, and other methods available online.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!