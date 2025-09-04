Eid-e-Milad 2025: Bank holiday revised to THIS date, says RBI. Check full list and what is closed

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has today notified of a change in the listed public bank holidays in Maharashtra for Eid-e-Milad from September 5 to September 8, 2025.

In an official notification on September 4, the central bank said that the revision comes as the Maharashtra government “has declared September 8 as a public holiday under under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881”.

September 8 revised holiday: What is closed? Noting the change, the RBI added that “there will be no transactions and settlements in government securities (G-Sec), foreign exchange, money markets and rupee interest rate derivatives on September 08, 2025”.

And, settlement of all outstanding transactions due on September 08, 2025 (Monday) will get postponed to the next working day, i.e., September 09, 2025 (Tuesday).

Accordingly, all the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) and Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) bids placed today will get reversed tomorrow i.e., September 5, 2025. Further, the SDF and MSF windows will be available as usual on all days as per the extant guidelines.

What about previous holiday listed on September 5? According to the RBI, the public holiday on September 05, declared earlier has been cancelled.

Further, in line with the revision, the G-Sec market, foreign exchange market, money market and rupee interest rate derivatives market will now operate as usual on September 05, 2025.

The SDF and MSF windows under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) will be available as per the revised holiday.

Why the change in holiday? The General Administration Department (GAD) of the Maharashtra state government on September 3 announced that it has shifted the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai and its suburbs after the Muslim community decided to hold the procession on September 8.

The change was made to maintain harmony on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 6, when immersion of Ganpati idols will happen, as per a PTI report.