Eid-e-Milad bank holiday: Are banks closed today, on September 16? Check details

On September 16, public and private sector banks are closed in several states for Eid-e-Milad. Notably, Maharashtra banks will remain closed on September 18.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated16 Sep 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Bank holidays: Public and private sector banks are closed in some states today, September 16, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad.

Banks are closed in the states of Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttara Khand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand to mark the occasion.

In Maharashtra, all the public and private banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will remain closed on September 18, on account of Eid-e-Milad celebrations.

Notably, while the holiday was originally listed on September 16, the date was shifted after Muslim community leaders met and decided to avoid a clash with the Anant Chaturdashi or Ganesh Visarjan celebrations during the week.

Online services, however, would be functional. All banks operate their online websites and mobile banking services apps regardless of weekend or other leaves — unless notified to users for particular reasons. Customers can also access any bank's ATMs for cash withdrawals, despite the holidays.

Bank holidays in September 2024

In addition, banks in Sikkim will also be closed on September 17 on account of the Indra Jatra holiday. Meanwhile, banks in Kerala have listed holiday on September 18 for Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti.

Bank holidays usually vary from state-to-state. However, all bank holidays are not observed pan-India. Hence, customers are advised to check with the respective local bank branches, and app notifications for confirmation on holidays.

Overall, all banks in India (public and private) will be closed for at least 14 days in September 2024, including weekend holidays for second and fourth Saturdays and the Sundays, besides religious and regional festivals.

Here's a list of all the bank holidays for the month of September.

Full List of Bank Holidays in September 2024

September 17 — Indra Jatra (Tuesday) — Sikkim

September 18 — Eid e Milad (Monday) — All over India; and Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti (Wednesday) — Kerala

September 21 — Shree Narayana Guru Samadhi (Saturday) — Kerala

September 22 — Sunday — All over India

September 23 — Heroes’ Martyrdom Day (Monday) — Haryana

September 28 — Fourth Saturday — All over India

September 29 — Sunday — All over India

In India, bank holidays are categorized as following: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Account Closing Days.

 

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 09:05 AM IST
