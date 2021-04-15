MUMBAI : The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Thursday said a total of eight institutions and individuals have applied for on-tap licences to set up universal banks and small finance banks.

UAE Exchange and Financial Services Ltd, The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank Ltd (REPCO Bank), Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd and Pankaj Vaish and others have sought on-tap licences for universal banks. It added that VSoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank Ltd, Akhil Kumar Gupta and Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services Pvt Ltd have shown interest in setting up small finance banks. This is not the first time that UAE Exchange is attempting a banking foray and RBI had announced in June 2017 that the non-bank financier was the sole applicant.

This comes a few weeks after RBI set up an advisory committee to evaluate applications for universal banks and small finance banks. The panel led by former RBI deputy governor Shyamala Gopinath will have a tenure of three years. The primary difference between a universal bank and a small finance bank is presence of certain lending stipulations for the latter. While a universal bank can lend freely, a small finance bank has to largely focus on priority sector and small ticket loans. In 2014, RBI granted in-principle approvals IDFC Ltd and Bandhan Financial Services to set up universal banks.

In August 2016, the central bank had released guidelines for on-tap licensing of universal banks. Among eligible promoters were individuals and professionals who are Indian residents and have 10 years of experience in banking and finance at a senior level. That apart, entities in the private sector that are owned and controlled by residents and have a successful track record for at least 10 years, provided that if such entity has total assets of ₹5,000 crore or more, the non-financial business of the group does not account for 40% or more of total assets or gross income were eligible.

Also, existing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) controlled by residents and with a successful track record for at least 10 years was allowed to participate in the application process.

Prior to that, in August 2013, RBI had released a policy discussion paper on banking structure in India and on a thorough examination, the discussion paper made a case for reviewing the stop and go licensing policy and considering a continuous authorisation. This, the paper had said, would increase the level of competition and bring new ideas in the system.

Then, in November 2014, RBI had said that that after gaining experience in dealing with new small finance banks, RBI would consider receiving the applications on a continuous basis. In the second bi-monthly monetary policy statement in June 2019, it was announced that the draft guidelines for on tap licensing of such banks will be issued and were thus published on the RBI website in September 2019 inviting comments from the stakeholders and members of the public. Final guidelines were issued in December 2019.

