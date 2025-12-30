Emboldened activist investors are circling US banks

It turns out HoldCo Asset Management didn’t like that particular deal, arguing it undervalued Comerica. Its battle with the bank has since turned into an all-out war. The firm urged shareholders to vote against Fifth Third Bancorp’s acquisition of Comerica and sued the banks, saying it wasn’t the best option for shareholders. Comerica said in a statement it was committed to the deal. Fifth Third’s chief executive has said the bank is confident the transaction will close in early 2026.